    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications during PMINT [Image 9 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications during PMINT

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs an AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit during PHIBRON-MEU Integration Training in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 2, 2025. PMINT is a sea-based training exercise that fully integrates the 11th MEU with Amphibious Squadron 1 to form a cohesive Amphibious Ready Group – Marine Expeditionary Unit team in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 02:10
    Boxer
    PMINT
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

