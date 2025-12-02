11th MEU Marines, Sailors depart Naval Base San Diego during PMINT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ray Reyna, the aviation ordnance chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks to Marines following the departure of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) from Naval Base San Diego during PHIBRON-MEU Integration Training in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 2, 2025. PMINT is a sea-based training exercise that fully integrates the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit with Amphibious Squadron 1 to form a cohesive Amphibious Ready Group – Marine Expeditionary Unit team in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)