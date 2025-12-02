11th MEU Marines, Sailors depart Naval Base San Diego during PMINT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), organize hoses on the flight deck during PHIBRON-MEU Integration Training in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 2, 2025. PMINT is a sea-based training exercise that fully integrates the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit with Amphibious Squadron 1 to form a cohesive Amphibious Ready Group – Marine Expeditionary Unit team in preparation for future expeditionary operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)