From left, Ms. Lindsay Chasen, Dr. Michael Kakuma, Maj. Harrison Sarpong, Spc. Xavier Coyle-Vega, Cpl. Christian Elliot, Sgt. Ethan Preston, Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen and Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Contreras. Teyhen and Contreras recognized the Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic staff members for excellence in health care.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:37
|Photo ID:
|9418497
|VIRIN:
|251203-O-RF034-3387
|Location:
|JP
