Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen recognized Maj. Harrison Sarpong, chief of pharmacy, for his excellence in health care at Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, on Sept. 25. Teyhen is the director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific and the commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:37
|Photo ID:
|9418493
|VIRIN:
|251203-O-RF034-5832
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo 1 [Image 2 of 2], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brig. Gen. Teyhen Visits MEDDAC-J to Strengthen Medical Readiness in Japan
No keywords found.