Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen recognized Maj. Harrison Sarpong, chief of pharmacy, for his excellence in health care at Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic at Camp Zama, Japan, on Sept. 25. Teyhen is the director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific and the commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific.