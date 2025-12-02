Seasonal Safety Stressed at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Addressing Awareness for All…during Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Holiday Safety Standdown Chief Yeoman Andrew Turner, Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, acknowledged that there are unique holiday stressors which active duty – and their family – can experience, such as being away from home and family, feeling isolated, financial burden from travel, gifts, and more, even work and personal relationships and dealing with seasonal winter weather conditions.



“Remember, you are not alone. You matter,” Turner told the packed auditorium, reminding those in attendance to A.C.T.



“Ask [someone]. Are you thinking about suicide? Care. Listen without judgement. Treat. Get the person to a professional. We have local resources, such as our Suicide Prevention Program manager at 360-475-5120, assistant Suicide Prevention Program manager, Chief Hospital Corpsman Robert O'Bryant, 360-475-5265, command chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, 360-475-4863, Mental Health Front Desk, 360-475-4219, and Fleet and Family Support Center, 360-396-4118 and 360-315-5028.



There are also national 24/7 resources with the Military Crisis Line, 988, press 1 and Military OneSource, 1-800-342-9647.



Additional local resources include ‘Drop-in Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.’ office hours for active duty servicemembers at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Mental Health Directorate, specifically designed to handle questions, consultations, resources, information and connection to care needs.



The Holiday Safety Standdown also provided presentations on sexual assault prevention response, from Kitsap County Traffic Safety Council, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).