    Remains and artifacts excavated from White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

    GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Ministry of National Defense personnel excavate remains and artifacts from White Horse Hill in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Nov. 26. United Nations Command facilitated safe access and oversight in this armistice-controlled area.

    White Horse Hill; United Nations Command; DMZ; South Korea; MIA

