Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    709th MP QTB Competition [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    709th MP QTB Competition

    GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Justin Wyatt, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, assembles the M240 machine gun under night vision goggles during the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. The event assesses Soldiers on critical tasks and warrior skills in preparation for the upcoming 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9418165
    VIRIN: 251202-A-PT551-9194
    Resolution: 4786x3829
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 709th MP QTB Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition
    709th MP QTB Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download