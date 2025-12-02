709th MP QTB Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mitchell Rivera, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, transports a simulated casualty during the combat fitness event for the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. The event evaluates Soldiers on essential tasks and warrior skills ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9418157
    VIRIN: 251202-A-PT551-2208
    Resolution: 6934x4623
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: DE
