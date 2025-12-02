Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil's Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosely, 90th Missile Wing command chief, gives a speech at a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil, 90th Missile Wing Inspector General superintendent, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 14, 2025. Military retirement ceremonies honor service members and highlight the retiree’s commitment and sacrifices to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)