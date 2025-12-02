Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil's Retirement [Image 8 of 10]

    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil's Retirement

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil, 90th Missile Wing Inspector General superintendent, gives a speech during his military retirement ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 14, 2025. Military retirement ceremonies honor service members and highlight the retiree’s commitment and sacrifices to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9418147
    VIRIN: 251114-F-BC297-1207
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil's Retirement
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

