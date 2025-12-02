Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil's Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Pospischil, 90th Missile Wing Inspector General superintendent, gives a speech during his military retirement ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 14, 2025. Military retirement ceremonies honor service members and highlight the retiree’s commitment and sacrifices to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)