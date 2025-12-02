Airmen receive holiday meal kits thanks to generous donor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmalyn Dedic, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, hands out Thanksgiving meal bundles to Airmen and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025. Volunteers distributed 300 Thanksgiving meal kits to support Airmen and families across the Fairchild community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)