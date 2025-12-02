Airmen receive holiday meal kits thanks to generous donor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer waves a vehicle forward during a Thanksgiving meal bundle distribution from Fairchild’s food pantry at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025. An anonymous donor provided $30,000 to fund 300 Thanksgiving meal kits and purchase new equipment for the pantry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)