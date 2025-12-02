Airmen receive holiday meal kits thanks to generous donor

Volunteers at Fairchild’s food pantry put together Thanksgiving meal bundles to hand out to Airmen and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025. The volunteers were brought together by an anonymous donor who funded new equipment for the pantry as well as 300 Thanksgiving meal kits for Fairchild’s community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9418021
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-VC982-1078
|Resolution:
|5289x3519
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
