Airmen receive holiday meal kits thanks to generous donor

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmalyn Dedic, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, hands out Thanksgiving meal bundles to Airmen and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 20, 2025. An anonymous donor provided $30,000 to fund 300 Thanksgiving meal kits and purchase new equipment for the pantry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9418016
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-VC982-1093
|Resolution:
|5074x3376
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
