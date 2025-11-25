ESSEX Thanksgiving

251127-N-XW565-1176
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Commanding Officer Capt. Russell Everitt, right, Executive Officer Capt. Edison Rush, and Command Master Chief Nicholas Green, left, services a Thanksgiving meal to the crew in the ships mess line, Nov. 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|11.27.2025
|12.02.2025 12:29
|9417691
|251127-N-XW565-1176
|4723x3374
|1.65 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
