ESSEX Thanksgiving

251127-N-XW565-1176

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Commanding Officer Capt. Russell Everitt, right, Executive Officer Capt. Edison Rush, and Command Master Chief Nicholas Green, left, services a Thanksgiving meal to the crew in the ships mess line, Nov. 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)