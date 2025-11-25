ESSEX Thanksgiving

251127-N-XW565-1160
Lt. j.g. Thuy Nguyen assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), poses for a photo with the Thanksgiving serving stations on the ships mess decks, Nov. 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
