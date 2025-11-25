ESSEX Thanksgiving

251127-N-XW565-1129
The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Command Master Chief, Nicholas Green services a Thanksgiving meal to Airman Pedro Schlesinger Coronado and the crew in the ships mess line, Nov. 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
Nov. 27, 2025
Dec. 2, 2025
|9417688
251127-N-XW565-1129
|4508x2982
|2.13 MB
San Diego, US
|1
|0
