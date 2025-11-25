ESSEX Thanksgiving

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ivan Garcia 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251127-N-XW565-1129
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Command Master Chief, Nicholas Green services a Thanksgiving meal to Airman Pedro Schlesinger Coronado and the crew in the ships mess line, Nov. 27, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)

