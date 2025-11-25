Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, checks her complimentary prescription of candy at the conclusion of the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour served as a way for Deforest and 436th Airlift Wing senior leaders to learn and observe how the pharmacy staff processes prescription requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)