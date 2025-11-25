Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, checks her complimentary prescription of candy at the conclusion of the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour served as a way for Deforest and 436th Airlift Wing senior leaders to learn and observe how the pharmacy staff processes prescription requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9417677
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-BO262-1024
|Resolution:
|4062x2744
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
