    Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, checks her complimentary prescription of candy at the conclusion of the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour served as a way for Deforest and 436th Airlift Wing senior leaders to learn and observe how the pharmacy staff processes prescription requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9417677
    VIRIN: 250929-F-BO262-1024
    Resolution: 4062x2744
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Medical Group
    Pharmacy
    Dover AFB
    Dover Duties

