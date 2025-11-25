Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Amiot, center, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight chief, performs a pill counting demonstration for Col. Jamil Musa, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, left, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, during the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. Musa and Deforest watched Amiot use the countertop Eyecon machine used for counting all controlled substance prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)