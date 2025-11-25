Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy [Image 4 of 5]

    Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Amiot, center, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight chief, performs a pill counting demonstration for Col. Jamil Musa, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, left, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, during the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. Musa and Deforest watched Amiot use the countertop Eyecon machine used for counting all controlled substance prescriptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Medical Group
    Pharmacy
    Dover AFB
    Dover Duties

