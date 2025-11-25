Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Evan Hansen, left, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron chief of pharmacy operations, explains how medication is dispensed to Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour served as a way for Airmen and senior leadership to learn and observe the use of automation for dispensing common types of medication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)