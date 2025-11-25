Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Amiot, left, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight chief, describes the prescription activation process to Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, during the “Dover Duties” tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour served as a way for Airmen and senior leadership to learn and observe pharmacy staff process prescription requests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|09.29.2025
|12.02.2025 12:15
|9417673
|250929-F-BO262-1010
|4693x3280
|3.35 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|1
|0
