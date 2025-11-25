Dover Duties: Airmen of the Pharmacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tiffany Gooding, second left, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy flight commander, gives a briefing to, left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, Col. Jamil Musa, 436th AW commander, and Senior Airman Ashleigh Deforest, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hydraulic specialist, during a tour of the pharmacy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025. The tour, dubbed “Dover Duties,” served as a way for Airmen and senior leadership to learn and observe Airmen performing their daily duties that support Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)