510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares refueling equipment during a hot-pit operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. The 510th FGS partners with the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels specialists to provide critical support enabling rapid F-16 turnaround and sustained flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)