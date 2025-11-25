510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares to escort an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a refueling mission during a hot-pit operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling enhances the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to generate combat air power at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)