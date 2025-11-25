510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares for take-off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. The 510th FGS and 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to enable rapid, efficient refueling during high-tempo operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)