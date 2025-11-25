Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

    ITALY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron for a hot-pit refueling operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling allows aircraft to be serviced while engines remain running, reducing turnaround time and boosting sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9417325
    VIRIN: 251124-F-EE292-1773
    Resolution: 4693x3122
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling
    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW
    Aviano Air Base
    F-16
    Fuel Pit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download