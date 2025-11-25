510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron for a hot-pit refueling operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling allows aircraft to be serviced while engines remain running, reducing turnaround time and boosting sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
