510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a hot-pit refueling operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Crew chiefs conduct rapid safety checks to keep aircraft mission-ready during continuous operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)