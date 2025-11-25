Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling [Image 6 of 10]

    510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

    ITALY

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a hot-pit refueling operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Crew chiefs conduct rapid safety checks to keep aircraft mission-ready during continuous operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9417323
    VIRIN: 251124-F-EE292-9714
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

