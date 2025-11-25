510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron holds a grounding clamp during a hot-pit refueling operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Grounding procedures ensure static-free conditions for safe refueling while the aircraft engine remains running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
