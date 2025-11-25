A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron waits for refueling clearance during a hot-pit operation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 25, 2025. Hot-pit refueling enhances the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 07:31
|Photo ID:
|9417314
|VIRIN:
|251124-F-EE292-7420
|Resolution:
|5739x3818
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|IT
This work, 510 FS/FGS Fueled to fight with hot-pit refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.