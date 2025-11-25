Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Mildenhall members gather for a group photo during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. The challenge promoted individual fitness and camaraderie through testing physical strength and teamwork to complete different stations set up throughout the installation to demonstrate a warrior’s ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)