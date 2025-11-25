Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, carries a water hose across a field during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. This station required two people to carry a fire hose across a soccer field and back again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)