Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Mildenhall members carry ammunition boxes filled with sand around the flightline during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. This activity required for teams to carry ammunition boxes from one station to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)