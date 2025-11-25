Team Mildenhall members carry ammunition boxes filled with sand around the flightline during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. This activity required for teams to carry ammunition boxes from one station to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9417229
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-KM921-1248
|Resolution:
|2151x3011
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.