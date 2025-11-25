Team Mildenhall members complete a ruck around the flightline during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. The Warrior Fitness Challenge was a physical and mental test that emphasized self-discipline, resilience and a grit mindset to demonstrate a warrior’s ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9417225
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-KM921-1220
|Resolution:
|4592x3055
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.