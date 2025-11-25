Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Mildenhall members complete a ruck around the flightline during the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. The Warrior Fitness Challenge was a physical and mental test that emphasized self-discipline, resilience and a grit mindset to demonstrate a warrior’s ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)