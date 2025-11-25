U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives opening remarks to begin the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. The challenge promoted individual fitness and camaraderie through testing physical strength and teamwork to complete different stations set up throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9417223
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-KM921-1023
|Resolution:
|4559x3033
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.