Team Mildenhall hosts their first Warrior Fitness Challenge

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, gives opening remarks to begin the Warrior Fitness Challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 3, 2025. The challenge promoted individual fitness and camaraderie through testing physical strength and teamwork to complete different stations set up throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)