Humanitarian aid observation at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central discuss humanitarian aid operations inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 22, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and

monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning.)