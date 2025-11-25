Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and representatives of Non-Government Organization’s (NGO) analyze humanitarian aid routes in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 24, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning)