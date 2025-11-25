Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and representatives of Non-Government Organization’s (NGO) analyze humanitarian aid routes in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 24, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 05:27
    Photo ID: 9417207
    VIRIN: 251124-A-GH673-1124
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humanitarian aid observation inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Humanitarian Aid Route Observation Inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Humanitarian aid operations at the Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Humanitarian aid observation at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOMCMCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download