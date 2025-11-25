Humanitarian aid observation inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Commander of U.S. Army Central, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank speaks at the morning update brief inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 29, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and

security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning.)