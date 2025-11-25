The Commander of U.S. Army Central, Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank speaks at the morning update brief inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 29, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and
security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning.)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 05:30
|Photo ID:
|9417205
|VIRIN:
|251128-A-GH673-1014
|Resolution:
|6671x4447
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humanitarian aid observation inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.