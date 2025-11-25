Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian aid observation at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

    Humanitarian aid observation at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aiden Griffitts 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central discuss humanitarian aid routes inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 22, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC is designed to help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance into Gaza and monitors the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and transition to civilian governance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden Griffitts)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 05:33
    VIRIN: 251122-A-XQ469-1026
    by SGT Aiden Griffitts

