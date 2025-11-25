U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct fast-rope insertion and extraction system training at the JEJU Tactical Training Facility, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. The training enhanced air assault proficiency and strengthened the unit’s overall readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GeonWoo Park)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 05:26
|Photo ID:
|9417202
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-VH016-1014
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.