2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct fast-rope insertion and extraction system training at the JEJU Tactical Training Facility, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. The training enhanced air assault proficiency and strengthened the unit’s overall readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GeonWoo Park)