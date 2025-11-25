Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct fast-rope insertion and extraction system training at the JEJU Tactical Training Facility, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. The training enhanced air assault proficiency and strengthened the unit’s overall readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 05:26
    Photo ID: 9417201
    VIRIN: 251125-A-VH016-1013
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training
    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download