The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, helps distribute food during Thanksgiving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 27, 2025. The engagement fostered camaraderie and allowed leadership to thank Airmen for their ongoing work in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)