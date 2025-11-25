Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission [Image 13 of 13]

    The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, helps distribute food during Thanksgiving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 27, 2025. The engagement fostered camaraderie and allowed leadership to thank Airmen for their ongoing work in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 03:58
    Photo ID: 9417109
    VIRIN: 251127-F-XY111-2014
    Resolution: 6031x3492
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

