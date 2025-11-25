The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, serves food to a U.S. Army Soldier during Thanksgiving at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 27, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for leaders to connect with Airmen and recognize their contributions while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)