The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, coins U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Michael Bladek, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron avionics craftsman, during an all-call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 27, 2025. The engagement provided an opportunity to recognize deployed Airmen and the critical role they play in sustaining mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)