The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Engages with 75th EAS Airmen, Recognizes Their Contributions to the Mission

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis. J. Evon, Jr., the Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard, gives a speech during an all-call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 27, 2025. Evon Jr. emphasized the importance of Airmen’s contributions and acknowledged their role in maintaining readiness across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)