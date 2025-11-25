Tug of War: Building partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Expeditionary Wing start to lose ground during the third round of a friendly tug-of-war exhibition with United Arab Emirates servicemembers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Events like this strengthen trust, build genuine personal relationships, and lay the foundation for smoother day-to-day cooperation across the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)