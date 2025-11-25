Tug of War: Building partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United Arab Emirates servicemembers compete with U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Expeditionary Wing during a friendly tug-of-war exhibition in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Training and morale activities with host-nation partners deepen cultural understanding, reinforce shared goals, and create the kind of rapport that makes combined operations more effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)