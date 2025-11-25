Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug of War: Building partnerships [Image 9 of 19]

    Tug of War: Building partnerships

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, speak with their coach as they prepare for the next round of a friendly tug-of-war exhibition with United Arab Emirates servicemembers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov.11, 2025. These engagements help unify teams, strengthen interoperability, and remind everyone that our collective success relies on the partnerships we build beyond the workday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9417007
    VIRIN: 251111-F-VR222-4672
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tug of War: Building partnerships [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Partner & Allies

