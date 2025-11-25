Tug of War: Building partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, speak with their coach as they prepare for the next round of a friendly tug-of-war exhibition with United Arab Emirates servicemembers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov.11, 2025. These engagements help unify teams, strengthen interoperability, and remind everyone that our collective success relies on the partnerships we build beyond the workday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)