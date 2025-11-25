Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug of War: Building partnerships [Image 7 of 19]

    Tug of War: Building partnerships

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing set their feet and lean back while competing with United Arab Emirates servicemembers in a friendly tug-of-war exhibition in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Events like this strengthen trust, build genuine personal relationships, and lay the foundation for smoother day-to-day cooperation across the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 9417005
    VIRIN: 251111-F-VR222-4398
    Resolution: 5186x3437
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Partner & Allies

