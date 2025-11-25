Tug of War: Building partnerships

A U.S. Airman attached to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to serve as the team anchor before competing in a friendly tug-of-war exhibition with United Arab Emirates servicemembers in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Training and morale activities with host-nation partners deepen cultural understanding, reinforce shared goals, and create the kind of rapport that makes combined operations more effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
